April Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for April 2021, with April 2020 in parenthesis, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 289 (119); domestic 19 (8), civil 10 (14), criminal 18 (13), miscellaneous 2 (3), Judgment Liens 238 (80), and Appeals 2 (1) with a total of fees collected being $22,058.52 ($15,799.78).

The title department issued a total of 2,215 (456) titles; new cars 111 (43), used cars 1,161 (192), new trucks 77 (36), used trucks 484 (101), vans 26 (1), motorcycles 100 (8), manufactured homes 22 (2), trailers 29 (1), travel trailers 46 (3), motor homes 36 (10), buses 1 (0), off-road vehicles 51 (57), watercraft 43 (0), outboard motors 12 (0), other 16 (2), with a total of fees collected being $1,018,488.73 ($305,023.60).