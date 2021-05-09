Montpelier Police Department Introduces New K9

In 2018, MPD brought back the K9 program after a 20-year hiatus. In February 2021, our agency endured a change to our K9 program, and selected Ptl. Randy Mills into the role of our new K9 handler.

Ptl. Mills was excited to take on this very important role and has been diligently training at fulfilling the requirements since accepting this honor.

Chief Dan McGee said, “you never want to have to alter plans, but it is what happens. We have to adjust. We’ve selected an excellent candidate in Ptl. Mills, who is truly dedicated to seeing the program be a success.”

Ptl. Mills said “I am thankful for [being selected] to represent the department as the K9 handler. This has been a lifetime goal of mine.”

Since taking over as the new handler, Ptl. Mills has been training with Magnum K9, Quincy, MI. Handlers must be trained on many aspects of police K9 work, which include narcotics detection, tracking, handler protection, as well as animal obedience and laws that apply to police K9s.

In March, Ptl. Mills started the transitioning work with K9 Justice; however, some unforeseen medical issues were encountered.

“Being the program is still new, we had to rely on the advice of many professionals on how to move forward”, said Chief McGee. As a result, K9 Justice was officially retired due to an undisclosed medical issue, in March. He is currently residing with his handler.

Chief McGee said, “it’s a sad moment for us, but decisions must be made that are best for the animal, the public, the department, and program.”

Magnum K9 was able to assist MPD in locating a new K9 for the MPD program, through a grant endowment. MPD is very proud of the new addition and ability to move our program forward. Today, MPD is introducing our new K9, Knox (pictured with handler, Ptl. Randy Mills).

Knox is a 1-1/2 year-old Dutch Shepherd. He has shown excellent qualities for a police K9, including his rather friendly demeanor. However, don’t let that cute face mislead, he is a true police K9 and when it is time to work, he puts his game face on!

Ptl. Mills and K9 Knox are continuing their training and MPD will keep you up to date with pictures and more, in the near future! We also want to thank Scott LaRoe, of Magnum K9, for helping navigate us through the process and his training of both Ptl. Mills and Knox! MPD thanks the community for their continued support! #MPD #COMMUNITY #