STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … This year Mr. Schultz has decided to elect a student of the month from each grade. Pictured above are the April Students of the Month with the core value for April being “Citizenship”.

Shown are (left to right) Brianna Breier-Senior, Sage Woolace-Junior, Emmalee Fulk-Sophomore, Kennedy Morr-Freshman, William Donovan-Eighth Grade, Aliya Villanueva-Seventh Grade.