April Unemployment Numbers Show Local Improvements

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Unemployment numbers released by the State of Ohio’s Department of Job and Family Services show an improvement for our area. The percentage of those seeking unemployment during the month of March sat at 4.8% in Fulton County and 4.1% for Williams County.

Those numbers had decreased slightly from 5.0% in Fulton County in February. Williams County numbers remained unchanged. New numbers, however, show a much bigger decline in unemployment. Fulton County sits at 4.3% with Williams County falling to 3.1% for April.

Other local areas in Northwest Ohio fell as well. Defiance County changed from 4.4% in March to 4.0% in April. Henry County saw a change from 5.3% down to 4.7%, Wood County changed from 3.9% to 3.6% and Lucas County changed slightly from 5.1% to 5.0%.

As a whole, the State of Ohio changed from 4.5% in March, down to 4.2% in April. The nation as a whole also saw a decrease, moving from 3.9% unemployment down to 3.5%.