Jeffrey Harper (1975 – 2024)

(Enjoyed Playing Pool & Riding Motorcycles)

Jeffrey A. Harper passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2024, after a lifelong battle with kidney disease. Jeffrey was born on January 4, 1975, in Saginaw, MI and was the son of Jeffrey and Anna Harper.

He graduated from Four County Career Center in 1994. After graduation Jeff worked several jobs, all while undergoing weekly dialysis treatment.

As an avid and accomplished pool player, Jeff won many awards. He was a fierce supporter of junior pool players and as a mentor, encouraged them through their careers.

Jeff felt immense joy while riding his motorcycle. Through a labor of love and with great pride he customized his Harley Davidson.

He participated in many charity rides to give back to his community and others in need. He was a die-hard University of Michigan and Detroit Lions fan.

Early this year Jeff was commemorated and honored as he celebrated 30 years of continued dialysis. His major milestone was recognized not only in the local newspaper, but within the dialysis center and community.

Jeffrey is survived by his parents; sister, Nicole (Nathan) Kendrick of Bryan, Ohio; beloved nieces, Ella and Courtney and nephew Nash; cousin Kim (Sean) Lindauer of Bay City, Michigan; her children Peyton, Mason and goddaughter Harper; Uncles Willie (Sonia) Hall of Florida; and Tom (Sue) Hall of Bryan, Ohio; and Aunt Joan Hall of Bay City, Michigan; Special cousins, Wendy, Jeff, Eric and Breanna; “2nd Mom” Jan; and his best friend, Todd Brown. He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family would like to also recognize Jeff’s dialysis family, breakfast crew, pool league family, and his motorcycle tribe. For all who have been touched by having Jeff in their life, we know the amazing memories and never-ending stories they will have to cherish and share.

Jeff was affectionately known as “Bubba” or “Shorty” in his many circles of friends and by family, and he will hold a special place in everyone’s hearts.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be forwarded to: The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Avenue, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.