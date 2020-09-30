Archbold Bluestreaks Dominate Evergreen 44-0

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

RUNNING IN TRAFFIC … Josiah Gomez carries the ball for Archbold in the second half of their 44-0 win over the Vikings. VIEW ALL PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF)

Archbold 44 Evergreen 0

METAMORA-Archbold rolled up 412 yards of total offense as they won easily at Evergreen 44-0. The Bluestreaks put the game out of reach early as quarterback DJ Newman threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to give Archbold a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

Newman added another rushing touchdown in the second quarter along with Caleb Hogrefe to give Archbold a 35-0 lead at halftime. Newman finished 11/12 passing for 173 yards and two scores while also rushing for 80 yards. Hogrefe led the Archbold ground attack with 87 yards on seven carries and two touchdowns.

Archbold (4-0, 4-0 in NWOAL) will be on the road again this week when they travel to Swanton (0-4, 0-4 in NWOAL and Evergreen (0-4, 0-4 in NWOAL) will be at home against Bryan.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Archbold 21 13 7 3 44

Evergreen 0 0 0 0 0