Hilltop Falls To Northwood 52-0 On Homecoming Night

READY FOR CONTACT … Andyn Haynes lowers his shoulder on a first half carry against Northwood last Friday.

Northwood 52 Hilltop 0

WEST UNITY-Jay Moten got Northwood on the board with 9:20 left in the opening quarter with a 69-yard touchdown run as the undefeated Rangers rolled to the win.

Northwood continued with big plays in the first quarter as Demond Marks scampered 61 yards for a score and then Kyeon Neal would return a fumble for another touchdown to build the lead to 24-0.

Marks ended the night with 76 yards on the ground on just two carries and Moten had 86 yards rushing on four attempts. Andyn Haynes led the Hilltop defense with five tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Hilltop (0-4, 0-3 in TAAC) is home again this week as they welcome in Cardinal Stritch (3-1, 2-1 in TAAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Northwood 24 15 7 6 52

Hilltop 0 0 0 0 0