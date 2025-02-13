ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Resignations Of Three Long-Time Educators Accepted; Board Holds Financial Work Sessions

(PHOTO BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Archbold School Board met for its regular February meeting on Monday the 10th, with members Tyson Stuckey, Jeremy Hurst, Skeat Hug, Karen Beck, and Gina Benecke in attendance.

Superintendent Jayson Selgo, Treasurer Joyce Kinsman, Curriculum Director Michele Bagrowski, Elementary Principal Andrea Thiel, and High School Principal Royal Short were also on hand to share the latest district news.

Before diving into staff reports, the board modified the evening’s agenda to remove the executive session and approved it as amended.

Superintendent Selgo opened his report by recognizing three long-time educators who have submitted their resignations effective at the end of the current school year.

High school social studies teacher Joe Frank and elementary Title I teacher Kelly Boulton will be retiring, while elementary teacher Shelly Conway has submitted her resignation due to relocation.

“All of these staff members have been long-time members of our team here. Sad to see them go, but wish them well in their future endeavors,” added Selgo.

Selgo also shared updates on Governor DeWine’s budget proposal for the next biennium, noting, “There are some positives in there, but there are also some concerning items for public education.”

At the January organizational meeting, the board scheduled six financial work sessions with consultant David Conley to explore future funding options for the district.

The meetings stem from discussions leading up to the May 2023 levy, when the board chose a five-year, $2.7 million emergency property tax levy instead of an income tax levy.

During the work sessions, the financial consultant provides data and guidance on tax options and long-term financial planning.

While the board is not currently planning to place a new tax on the ballot, these sessions will help assess potential future strategies. No official decisions will be made at the work sessions.

Dr. Selgo informed the board that Mr. Conley has a scheduling conflict with the upcoming March 26 meeting. The board agreed to reschedule the session to Monday, March 17, at 5:30 PM, immediately following the regular board meeting.

Except for the March meeting, upcoming financial work sessions will be held at 7:00 p.m. on May 7, 2025, August 6, 2025, October 22, 2025, and December 10, 2025. All work sessions will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.

In her report, Treasurer Kinsman spoke on the resolution to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county. The board approved the resolution.

Kinsman advised that once the district receives full tax settlements from Fulton and Henry Counties, she will prepare a more in-depth analysis for the board’s review.

In the elementary report, Principal Andrea Thiel shared that 2025-2026 Kindergarten registration is now underway through March 3.

Parents of children who will be five years old on or before August 1, 2025, are asked to register and sign their child up for screening through the school’s website.

Elementary Students of the Month for December/January were recognized for demonstrating the “Live to Give” mindset of generosity. Students acknowledged include Kindergarten: Adrian Hausch, OakLynn Harper, Ivy Smith, Cora Williams, Jacob Kauffman, and Sophia Beltz; First-grade: Gracella Oquendo, Livie Stuckey, Natelie Weaver, and Aubrey Adams; Second-grade: Emmett Buehrer, Francesca Beck, Finn Lewis, and Demi Wyse; Third-grade: Alena Spotts, Claudia Schmucker, Rhydian Martin, and Addie Jo Gearig; Fourth-grade: Jera Bernath, Miguel Rodriguez-Ruiz, Reese Robertson, and Palmer Schnitkey; Specials: Jack Golz, Redmond Wyse, Grayson Stickley, Shiloh Verhoff, and Jensyn DeGroff.

Fourth-grade student Kensley Culler was also congratulated for winning the AES Spell-Off. This accomplishment allows her to participate in the Fulton County Spelling Bee on February 11, 2025.

Thiel also reported that the AES “Color Out Cancer” fundraiser raised $4,233.30 for the ABC 4 Maddy Foundation.

Due to the retirements of Title 1 teachers Kelly Boulton and Lori Coressel and the resignation of third-grade teacher Shelly Conway, the elementary will see staffing changes, with some current elementary teachers moving internally to fill those positions.

The AES Book Fair will take place from February 27 to March 7. There will be no school from March 10 to 14 for Spring Break. AES Kindergarten Screening is scheduled for March 17 and 18.

Middle School Principal Matt Shields was unable to attend the board meeting; however, Superintendent Selgo presented the AMS report in his absence.

AMS Cheerleaders, Student Council, & Band collaborated to organize a spirit week and pep assembly to celebrate the winter sports season. Basketball and wrestling wrapped up successful seasons with their NWOAL Finals.

The following students were recognized as AMS Mindset Leaders for displaying “100% Accountable” qualities. Fifth grade: Makenzie Marihugh, Blaizlee Wurster, Quintin Quintanilla, Emma Thatcher, and Mya Nafziger; Sixth-grade: Laila Lewis, Lilli Dominique, Emagene Gracia, and Presley Wyse; Seventh-grade: Zayd Guelde, Avery Waldfogel, Kali Lantz, Taylor Rufenacht, and Nicole Siler; Eighth-grade: Amariah Beck, Jovie Nofziger, Tatum Wanemacher, Briella Nafziger, and Eli Krueger.

Shields’s report also noted that Mrs. Rosene is leading an after-school Art Club, which meets every Wednesday.

Additionally, Mrs. Lindsay is coaching 15 students on the Quiz Team as they prepare to compete in the Fulton County Quiz Tournament on March 11.

Upcoming AMS events include the Fulton County Spelling Bee on February 11 and the iHeart Radiothon on February 13. The middle school Spring Book Fair will begin on February 24. On March 6, students will participate in the Music in Our Schools Month event at AHS.

Moving on to high school news, Principal Royal Short began by recognizing students who received athletic honors for maintaining a cumulative GPA over 3.5.

Students named Northwest Ohio Athletic League Scholar Athletes included Mason Bickel, Madden Valentine, Evan Wendt, Kurt Krueger, Grace Meyer, and Alanna Pedraza.

AP Government students Sam Bentz, Autumn Brennan, Mauricio Gaona, Julia Hite, Landynn Krugh, Jaden Osterland, Alanna Pedraza, Avery Roth, and Makena Thiel competed in the “We the People” competition on Friday, January 31.

Jaylen Adams, Ariah Bagrowski, Rupiika Dua, Elizabeth Francis, Bo

King, Alanna Pedraza, Mckenzie Riter, Willa Ruffer, and Eric Voll, members of the Mock Trial team, competed against Wauseon on February 10.

AHS Juniors will be taking the ACT on February 25 and will also have the opportunity to participate in a job shadow day in April.

In music news, the OMEA District 1 West Solo & Ensemble competition was held at Defiance High School on Saturday, February 1.

The following students performed vocal solos and received a Superior (I) rating: Kira

Murillo, Tessa Nafziger, Bo King, Reece Bunke, and Hailey Riter. Molly Rutledge and McKenzie Riter brought home Excellent (II) ratings.

To receive feedback in preparation for college auditions, Joshua Reeb performed a Class A vocal solo in the Collegiate Class. Lily Cox earned a Superior (I) rating with a mallet (xylophone) solo.

Bo King and Molly Rutledge also participated in the OMEA District 1 Honors Choir at the Stranahan Theatre in Toledo, conducted by Devon Steve from Baldwin Wallace and University School, on Sunday, January 19.

Looking forward to March, the AHS Spring Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, is slated for the 28-30.

Providing a curriculum update to the board, Mrs. Bagrowski shared that Ohio State Tests will take place during the month of April.

Per State of Ohio requirements, the district will also complete the Ohio English Language Proficiency Assessment and the Alternate Assessments for Students with Cognitive Disabilities.

In 2020, AES temporarily paused its Junior Achievement programs to protect the safety of volunteers due to COVID-19.

Now, volunteers are back in the classroom, delivering financial literacy education to students in grades K-6.

The board moved on to the Consensus Agenda and approved minutes from the January 13 organizational and regular meetings, as well as the January 22 financial work session meeting.

The December 2024 Financial Reports were adopted, and the board voted to accept donations in the amount of $9,267.80, which includes a $6,443.07 donation from Archbold Area Foundation.

The board approved a resolution to adopt the Special Education Model Policies and Procedures developed by the Department of Education and Workforce, adopted new, revised, replaced, or deleted NEOLA policies, and gave the go-ahead to the district’s continued membership to the Ohio High School Athletic Association for the 2025-2026 school year.

In personnel matters, resignations were received from Shelly Conway, effective June 2, 2025, and Edward Reyes, effective February 10, 2025. Retirement resignations from Kelly Boulton and Joe Frank were also accepted.

One-year supplemental contracts for the 2024-2025 school year were awarded to Kirk Weldy (Assistant Baseball), Derric Martinez (Assistant Baseball), Tanner Wyse (9th Grade Baseball – 50%), Toby Walker (9th Grade Baseball – 50%), Leslie Beemer (Assistant Softball), Josh Schramm (Assistant Softball), Todd Nafziger (Assistant Softball), Nate Hammersmith (Assistant Track), Pat Leupp (Assistant Track), LaRoy Martinez (Assistant Track), Chris Baden (Assistant Track), Zach Belknap (Assistant Track), Amy Sauder (Assistant Track), Dave Weber (7-8th Grade Track), Russ Lambert (7-8th Grade Track), Derrick Baksa (7-8th Grade Track), Bruce Wooley (7-8th Grade Track), Ben Osterland (7-8th Grade Track).

Appointed as volunteers for the 2024-2025 school year include Loren Brown (Baseball Volunteer), Krayton Kern (Baseball Volunteer), Chloe Schramm (Assistant Softball Volunteer), Brady Johns (Track Volunteer), Steve Walker (7-8th Grade Track Volunteer), Michael Short (7-8th Grade Track Volunteer), Cole Plassman (7-8th Grade Track Volunteer).

Mary Gingerich was granted a one-year supplemental contract for Arts & Art Show 1, and a one-year contract for MacKenna Whitacre as Grade Level High Dosage Tutor was also approved.

The board adopted the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s paraprofessional substitute list and substitute teacher lists for the 2024-2025 school year as presented.

Archbold Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. in the High School Media Center. A financial work session will immediately follow at 5:30 p.m.