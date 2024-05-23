ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: Wrapping Up The Year With Student Recognition

PHOTO BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTERWE ARE GOING TO BE OK … Treasurer Kinsman presents the updated five-year forecast.

By: Amy Wendt

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

amy@thevillagereporter.com

On Monday, May 20, the Archbold School Board met for its regular monthly meeting in the High School Media Center with board members Gina Benecke, Skeat Hug, Tyson Stuckey, and Jeremy Hurst in attendance while board member Karen Beck was absent.

Also, on hand representing the district’s administrative team were Elementary P...