Ohio State Highway Patrol Seeking Applicants For September Academy Class At Toledo Event

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will host a one-stop testing event for prospective applicants Thursday, May 28, at the Toledo Post, 3333 Dorr Street, Toledo. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Candidates will have the opportunity to talk with troopers about a career with the Patrol, complete an application, take the written exam and move directly into the physical fitness assessment — all in a single visit. Those attending should wear business casual attire and bring appropriate fitness clothing and footwear.

Applicants who advance through the process will be considered for the 181st Academy Class, which begins in September.

To be eligible, applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 39, be a U.S. citizen, possess a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license.

For questions, contact Trooper Dalton Surbey at 419-957-9569 or DMSurbey@dps.ohio.gov. The Patrol also offers a ride-along program. Interested individuals may contact their local OSHP post to schedule a ride-along with a trooper during a shift.

Applications may be submitted at any time at Application Process | Ohio State Highway Patrol or by texting “JoinOSHP” to 614-654-OSHP.