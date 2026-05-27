Fulton County Fair Announces 2026 Grandstand Lineup Featuring Crowder, Dylan Scott & Rodeo Return

The Fulton County Fair, located in Wauseon, Ohio, has a long history of bringing top-tier acts to the grandstand during its weeklong fair, which begins the Friday before Labor Day. 2026 is no exception, as the fair returns with another strong and diverse lineup.

The Fulton County Fair has announced that on Sunday, September 6, they will welcome Contemporary Christian artists Crowder and Jeremy Camp.

Crowder is one of Contemporary Christian music’s most distinctive voices, known for his genre-blending sound, soulful vocals, and electrifying live performances.

With more than 2.1 billion global streams, five No. 1 radio singles, and multiple GRAMMY and Dove Award nominations, he continues to be a leading force in the genre.

Jeremy Camp is one of Christian music’s most recognized and respected artists, with more than 6.5 million albums sold, 45 No. 1 singles, multiple major industry awards, and a career defined by powerful songs rooted in faith, hope, and personal testimony.

On Labor Day, September 7, the Fulton County Fair will welcome Dylan Scott and Cooper Alan to the grandstand stage. With seven No. 1 hits, over 5 billion streams, and sold-out tours across the country, Dylan Scott has become one of the most recognizable voices in modern country music.

Known for fan-favorite songs like “What He’ll Never Have,” “My Girl,” and “This Town’s Been Too Good to Us,” Scott delivers a performance that blends chart-topping success with undeniable heart.

Cooper Alan, with more than 18 million followers, over 750 million streams, a sold-out international tour, and a fearless style that blends country tradition with modern energy, has quickly become one of country music’s most exciting rising stars.

In addition to the concert lineup, the Fulton County Fair is proud to announce the return of the rodeo for the first time in nearly 15 years. It is back by popular demand.

The rodeo will take place on Wednesday, September 9, and is presented by Three Bar Rodeo, LLC, out of Union City, Indiana.

It will feature eight thrilling events: Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirls Barrel Racing, Cowgirls Breakaway Roping, and Bull Riding. The rodeo is sanctioned by the IPRA and the Mid-States Rodeo Association.

Additional classic grandstand events include National Tractor Pull Association-sanctioned Tractor and Truck Pulls on Friday, September 4; Harness Racing, which is a free event, on Saturday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 8; and Mini Tractor and Pickup Truck Pulls, presented by Maumee Valley Pullers, on Saturday, September 5.

To close out the week, the fan-favorite Demolition Derby will return on Thursday, September 10.

The Fulton County Fair, located in Wauseon, Ohio, has long been recognized as one of Ohio’s most attended county fairs, welcoming more than 300,000 attendees annually.

Its popularity is driven by a commitment to providing high-quality entertainment at an affordable cost.

The 2026 Fulton County Fair begins Friday, September 4 and runs through Thursday, September 10. All are welcome to attend the Top of Ohio Fair.