Fulton County Genealogy Group To Host Banquet & Civil War Medicine Program At Museum

The Fulton County Genealogy Group is hosting a special program about Civil War medicine in conjunction with their annual banquet on Monday, June 8 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Museum of Fulton County.

“Medicine During the Civil War” will explore the challenges and innovations in medical care during this crucial period in American history.

Tickets are now on sale for $25 for this evening event at the museum. Registered guests will enjoy a delicious, catered meal and a program by Dr. Lance Talmage that will shed light on how necessity shaped healthcare during the Civil War.

An estimated 620,000 to 750,000 soldiers died during the American Civil War. While many soldiers were severely wounded, more than two-thirds of the casualties were due to disease.

Dr. Talmage will discuss how war advanced the field of medicine by allowing doctors to observe what worked and what did not.

He will also discuss advancements in surgery and theories regarding the spread of disease.

Dr. Talmage’s medical career includes service as a flight surgeon with the 24th Infantry Division, a residency at University of Michigan Medical Center, and faculty roles at University Toledo College of Medicine, where he became a clinical professor and later interim chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

He has also been recognized for his expertise in medical history, often presenting historical medical topics such as the conditions and developments in Civil War medicine.

Registration is limited to 80 people for this special program at the museum. Interested individuals may register at the museum, call 419-337-7922 or purchase online at www.museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events. Tickets are available until June 1. Museum members can receive a 10% discount on registration.

The Museum of Fulton County is located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

The Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about special events, classes, shopping, membership, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.