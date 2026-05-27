Author Dr. Shay Pursel Shares Journey Of Reinvention With Bryan Kiwanis Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
REINVENTION STORY … The guest speaker at the weekly Kiwanis Club of Bryan this week was Dr. Shay Pursel. Dr. Pursel spoke about the journey of reinventing herself as an author, editor and marketer in literature. She shared with us her first published novelette entitled Ivy Oxley and Her Mecca. The book is dedicated to: All women of the world who didn’t know they could pursue their professional dreams at any crossroad, any age, and in any direction; as a choice for abundance. Dr. Pursel encourages women to Design It, Love It and Live It. Pictured L to R holding copies of their books are: Dr. Shay Pursel and Kiwanian and author Sheryl Brown.