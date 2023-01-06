Archbold @ Bryan Boys Varsity Basketball

Archbold 43 Bryan 40

BRYAN – Archbold knocked down six triples as a team led by four from Cade Brenner on his way to 20 points as Archbold (6-4, 1-0 NWOAL) escaped Bryan with a 43-40 victory.

Sonny Phillips added 10 for Archbold, who was 16/34 (47%) from the floor on the night.

Sam Herold topped the Golden Bears (3-7, 0-1) with 14.

ARCHBOLD (43) – Phillips 10; Brenner 20; Wendt 0; Seiler 8; Gomez 0; Diller 0; Miller 5; Hudson 0; Nofziger 0; Totals: 10-6-5 -43

BRYAN (40) – Langenderfer 7; Kepler 6; Cox 2; Watson 5; Herold 14; Dominique 6; Koenig 0; Brown 0; Totals: 13-1-11 – 40

ARCHBOLD 10 15 8 10 – 43

BRYAN 15 10 8 7 – 40

JUNIOR VARSITY: Bryan, 37-34 (OT)

