Mark Dziengelewski, Sr. (1967-2023)

Mark Dziengelewski Sr., age 55 of Swanton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Monday January 2nd, 2023.

Mark was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 20th, 1967 to Marlene (Strezinski) and Francis Dziengelewski.

He graduated from Swanton High School. He fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Jill (Koepfer) together for 41 years and married for 31 years.

He worked for Schmitz Construction for 28 years, along with other companies and many side businesses.

Mark was a devoted father and grandpa who enjoyed spending time outdoors in the garden, hunting and fishing.

He enjoyed being present at his children’s sporting events. Mark was always the one you would call when something was broken and needed fixed. A skill set he passed down to his sons.

Mark will be greatly missed by his loving wife (Jill) and their three children, Mark Jr (Joyce) of Napoleon; Andrew (Karen) of Toledo; Tabitha of Swanton. He will also be missed by his seven grandchildren Garrett, Alaina, Peyton, Paisley, Pyper, Aubrey, Bryce. Mark is survived by his siblings Dennis (Carol) and Matt (Jennifer) along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends may visit Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 from 5pm-7pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, OH. A celebration of Mark’s life will be held at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help provide support for expenses.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mark Dziengelewski Sr., please visit our flower store.