Archbold FFA Attends National Convention In Indianapolis

PRESS RELEASE – Members of the Archbold FFA Chapter attended the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo held October 29–31 and November 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On the way to Indianapolis, the chapter stopped at J&M Manufacturing in Fort Recovery, Ohio, for a tour of the facility.

Members learned about the company’s manufacturing process and the various types of equipment produced for the agricultural industry.

While in Indianapolis, Archbold FFA members attended two convention sessions where they listened to keynote speakers and national FFA officers.

The group also spent time at the National FFA Expo, connecting with agricultural colleges, industry leaders, and professionals to learn about career opportunities in the field.

Three Archbold FFA alumni, Callie Nafziger, Baylee Lumbrezer, and Rayne Kinsman, received their American FFA Degree, the highest honor an FFA member can achieve.

In addition to the convention activities, members participated in a food tour around Indianapolis, allowing everyone to try new foods and experience something they may not have had the opportunity to before.

The trip gave members valuable experiences and insights they can carry with them throughout their lives.