Archbold FFA Members Recognized At State Convention

FFA MEMBERS … Back row (left to right): Colton Nofziger, Kaden Kruse, Jace Beck, and Nicholas Fry. Front row (left to right): Tessa Nafziger, Kassie Gigax, Alana Tracz, and Callie Nafziger.

PROFICIENCY AWARD … Baylee Lumbrezer receives her award for placing second in the Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication Proficiency Award at the 2025 Ohio FFA State Convention.

PRESS RELEASE – The Archbold FFA Chapter was well represented at the 2025 Ohio FFA State Convention. Nine members received their State FFA Degrees: Jace Beck, Nicholas Fry, Kassie Gigax, Landynn Krugh, Kaden Kruse, Callie Nafziger, Tessa Nafziger, Colton Nofziger, and Alana Tracz.

The chapter was also honored as a Charitable Giving Chapter for its outstanding contributions to the community.

Several members earned individual awards. Baylee Lumbrezer received 2nd place in Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication and was a Star Finalist in Agribusiness. Titus Rufenacht placed 4th in Beef Production – Entrepreneurship and was a Star Farmer Finalist. Aaron Miller was a Star Finalist in Agricultural Placement.

The chapter is proud of these accomplishments and looks forward to continued success.