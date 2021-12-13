Archbold First Care Walk-In Clinic Closes Its Doors

By: Jacob Kessler

Patients attempting to go to the Parkview First Care Walk-in Clinic in Archbold, located at the CHWC medical building on Westfield Drive, were surprised to see the urgent care like treatment facility closed. The clinic was operated by Parkview Health, which is a health system out of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The clinic had been operating in Archbold since October 27th in 2014. Its primary goal was to treat non-emergency illnesses and injuries if your doctor’s office was unavailable.

The area had previously had issues with staffing during its inception but was able to get off the ground and had been running until recently.

A statement received by Parkview Health’s Public Relations Manager Tami Brigle states the following. “Parkview Physicians Group chose to merge the two Ohio walk-in clinics into one location in Bryan. This will improve staff availability and allow us to better meet the needs of our community as we see increasing volumes due to Covid-19.”

“At this time there are no plans to reopen the Archbold Walk-in clinic. However, we do have family medicine providers at the Archbold office who are accepting new patients.”

The Parkview Physicians group family medicine providers are located in the same building as the walk-in clinic.

The closest Urgent Care to Archbold will now be the Urgent Care in Wauseon on the Fulton County Health Center campus, or the First Care Walk-in clinic in Bryan located on West High Street across from the hospital.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com