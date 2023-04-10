Archbold Fish Pantry: Providing Essential Support To Community

SILGAN CAN … Silgan Can of Napoleon recently donated pallets of canned goods to Archbold Fish Pantry. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Archbold Fish Pantry has been providing assistance to those in need in the community for almost four decades.

The food pantry currently serves approximately 60 families each month, offering help to those living within the Archbold school district, those with an Archbold mailing address, and those who attend a church that supports the pantry.