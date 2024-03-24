Archbold High School Vocal Music Department Presents “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERJOSEPH’S COAT … Joseph (Joshua Reeb) sings about all the colors on his coat.

By: Renea Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

renea@thevillagereporter.com

The Archbold High School Vocal Music Department Presented “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” this past weekend.

The musical took place on Friday, March 21st and Saturday, March 23rd at 7:00 p.m., with a Sunday, March 24th showing taking place at 2:00 p.m.

“Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is...