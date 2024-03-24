Murder At The Museum Event Held In Fulton County

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERTRAIN RIDE … Murder mystery sleuths sit and wait on the “train” before the Murder at the Museum event began. Everyone was given snacks before the event while a train ride was projected up on the screen.

Picture yourself on a train. You are sitting in one that goes down the tracks, through Fulton County.

The New York Central train company has been wanting to increase its passenger count, so it ...