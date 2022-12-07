Archbold High School’s “The Company” Performs At Rotary Christmas Luncheon

CHRISTAMS LUNCH PERFORMERS … Archbold High School’s The Company once again entertained Archbold Rotarians and guests for the club’s annual Christmas luncheon on December 2 on the theater stage of the Sauder Village 1920s Main Street. The club’s next two Friday noon meetings (December 9 and 16) will be held at The Downtown Restaurant in Archbold. Rotary will not meet December 23 or 30 because of the Christmas and New Year holidays and will not meet on Friday, January 6 as The Barn Restaurant is closed that week. The club returns to The Barn Restaurant on Friday, January 13. (PHOTO PROVIDED)