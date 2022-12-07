Christmas Tea Held For Dual Purposes At House Of Prayer In Montpelier

PRAYING OVER GIFTS … After the boxes of homemade cookies and treats were packed with love at the House of Prayer Christmas Tea, the ladies joined together to pray for the Lord’s blessing over each one of the Montpelier employees who receive one, led in prayer by GayLynn Harris. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

For many years the ladies of House of Prayer, a downtown church in Montpelier, Ohio, have been gathering to pack cookies and treats for every employee of the village.

This year they met on the morning of December 3, 2022, all arriving with their homemade or store-bought goodies, ready for a lovely hour together.