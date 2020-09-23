Archbold Keeps Rolling With 35-0 Victory Over Delta

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

OPEN FIELD RUN … Archbold’s Caleb Hogrefe shakes off Delta defenders on a first half carry. Hogrefe, who got the start at quarterback, passed for 139 yards and rushed for 53 yards. VIEW ALL PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY BILL O’CONNELL, STAFF

Archbold 35 Delta 0

ARCHBOLD-Caleb Hogrefe got the start at quarterback for Archbold on Senior Night and delivered by going 9/13 passing for 139 and two touchdowns while also rushing for 53 yards on 11 carries and two more touchdowns.

Archbold got on the board quickly with Hogrefe going 12 yards to Antonio Cruz to make it 7-0 with 10:24 remaining in the opening quarter. Midway thru the second quarter Hogrefe went 13 yards to Brandon Taylor for a score and then added an eight-touchdown run of his own just before halftime to make it 21-0.

The Archbold defense controlled the Delta offense all night as they limited the Panthers to just 68 yards of offense in the game, all coming on the ground. Hogrefe and Noah Gomez added rushing scores in the second half to wrap up the Archbold scoring.

Gomez rushed for 89 yards on the night for the Bluestreaks. Jeremiah Wolford paced the Delta running game with 40 yards on ten carries.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Delta 0 0 0 0 0

Archbold 7 14 7 7 35