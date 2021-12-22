Archbold Man Indicted By Fulton County Grand Jury On 40 Counts Of Sex Offenses Involving A Minor

Facebook

On December 20, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging 10 individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

Among those indicted was JAYCEE RILEY, 46, of Archbold, OH for 20 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, Ohio Revised Code Section 2907.321(A)(5) and 20 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, Ohio Revised Code Section 2907.323(A)(3), all of which are Felonies.

On December 21, 2021, the Archbold Police Department and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaycee Riley and he is currently incarcerated at The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Other individuals indicted were:

AMANDA E. DENUDT, age 38, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about November 14, 2021, she allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 21CR140.

DUSTIN L. BEARD, age 34, of Anderson, IN, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Vehicular Homicide, and one count of Vehicular Manslaughter. On or about October 17, 2021, he allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. He also allegedly, while operating a motor vehicle, negligently caused the death of another person. 21CR150.

BRANDY M. HAYNES, age 40, of Stryker, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 29, 2021, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 21CR146.

SPARKLES T. HAMILTON, age 39, of Toledo, OH, was Indicted on one count of Falsification to Obtain a Concealed Handgun License. On or about November 23, 2021, she allegedly made a false statement in an application to obtain a license to carry a concealed handgun. 21CR144.

AUSTIN J. BROOKS, age 22, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Heroin and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 14, 2021, he allegedly possessed heroin and fentanyl. 21CR147.

MATTHEW R. MUNN, age 29, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about November 23, 2021, he allegedly forged an Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous attendance sheet, and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 21CR149.

AUBREE A. HITE, age 32, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Forgery and two counts of Tampering With Evidence. On or about November 8, 2021 and November 29, 2021, she allegedly forged an Alcoholics Anonymous/Narcotics Anonymous attendance sheet, and allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 21CR151.

JOSEPH D. KURALT, age 37, of Canton, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about December 13, 2021, he allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 21CR145.

HEATHER N. BUCKENMEYER, age 34, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, two counts of Assault on a Police Officer, one count of Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Resisting Arrest. On or about December 19, 2021, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She also allegedly caused physical harm to a peace officer while in the performance of his official duties. Ms. Buckenmeyer also allegedly attempted to trespass in a residence when any person was present or likely to be present. Also, she allegedly obstructed a public official in the performance of his lawful duties. Lastly, she allegedly resisted or Interfered with the lawful arrest of herself. 21CR14B.

*It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

-FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR PRESS RELEASE