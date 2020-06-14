Archbold Man Sentenced For Forgery & Wauseon Man For Grand Theft In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

Two men from Fulton County were sentenced this week in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Simon D. Roth, 20, of 26855 Co. Rd. EF, Archbold pled guilty to Forgery. He forged an Alcoholics Anonymous attendance sheet, while being on community control.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Roth to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel fees, be held at CCNO until a bed is available for the SEARCH Program, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Roth spending 9 months in prison.

Jared Baumgartner, 24, of 11520 Co. Rd. 17, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Grand Theft. He stole firearms.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Baumgartner to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel fees, have no Contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:O0 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, to be held at CCNO until a bed becomes available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program and all recommended aftercare, obtain his GED, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, and serve 10 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Baumgartner spending 30 months in prison.