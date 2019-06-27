Archbold Man Sentenced For Sex Offense

An Archbold man was sentenced on June 26, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Michael Ledesma, 49, of 102 W. Park Dr., previously pleaded guilty to Importuning, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, and Failure to Register a New Address.

On February 6, 2019, he solicited another by means of a telecommunications device to engage in sexual activity, and the other person was law enforcement posing as a person who was thirteen to sixteen years of age, and he also disseminated obscene material to a juvenile or to law enforcement posing as a juvenile. On November 28, 2018, he failed to register his new address with the Sheriff’s Office.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Ledesma to 17 month in prison for Importuning, 11 months in prison for Disseminating Matter, and 5 years in prison for Failing to Register, said sentences of 17 months for Importuning and 5 years for Failing to Register to be served consecutively, with the 11 months for Disseminating Matter to be served concurrently with both, for a total prison term of 6 years and 5 months.

Mr. Ledesma was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration for 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

