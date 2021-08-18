Archbold Native Returns To Practice Medicine, Care For Local Families

KENDALLVILLE, IND. – Aug. 17, 2021 – An Archbold High School grad has returned to his roots in northwest Ohio. Jacob Nafziger, DO, has joined the Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine office in Archbold and is now seeing patients.

“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Nafziger back to northwest Ohio,” said Sally Taylor, vice president of operations, PPG, Ohio.

“It’s always great when we can bring physicians and other providers home to practice medicine among the people and places familiar to them. Patients will find him to be a friendly, knowledgeable, thoughtful and professional caregiver.”

Dr. Nafziger returns to the area from South Bend, Indiana, where he completed his family medicine residency at Beacon Health System’s Memorial Hospital, a large, 500-bed community hospital.

He received his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dublin, Ohio. As part of his clinical experience, he did a six-week rotation with five Archbold family physicians through the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians.

This and other training experiences provided valuable exposure to the breadth and depth of situations encountered by practitioners of family medicine prior to his residency.

Nafziger earned his bachelor’s degree in biology at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, where he minored in Biblical studies and graduated with honors.

He also attended undergraduate classes at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, and Northwest State Community College, Archbold. He is a graduate of Archbold High School.

“Growing up, I always felt a special relationship with my family doctor (Dr. Jason Row),” said Nafziger, “and I thought it was neat how he cared for me, my siblings, my parents, and my grandparents.”

“What a special honor and responsibility to care for entire families! He was a big influence on me to want to return to Archbold to practice. My wife is from here as well, so it was an easy decision. We are excited to be back home!”

Dr. Nafziger is a member of the Ohio Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Physicians, and the American Medical Association.

Nafziger said his approach to medicine is team-oriented and supportive: “I try to help each patient understand the ‘why’ behind whatever decision we make together. I want each patient to feel like part of a team where we will work together to reach that individual’s health goals.”

Outside of work, Nafziger treasures family time with his wife, Devin, and their two young children, as well as other family. They enjoy riding bikes, walking in the park and watching Archbold sports together.

He describes himself as a “huge fan” of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers. A four-year varsity golfer in college, he indulges his love of golf whenever he can.

Dr. Nafziger is welcoming patients of all ages – from newborns to older adults – at his office, 121 Westfield Drive #1 in Archbold, Ohio. To schedule an appointment, call 419-445-2015.