Stryker Police Chief Steve Schlosser Retires After 26 Years In Law Enforcement

HONOR … The Stryker PD Chief was honored with a framed photo of the iconic Stryker water tower. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Residents, colleagues, friends, and family joined Stryker Police Chief Steve Schlosser at the Stryker Village Hall on Thursday, March 30, to celebrate the retirement from his law enforcement career that spanned 26 years.

Schlosser, a Stryker native and son of Dave and Bobbi Schlosser, began in public service with the Stryker Police Department in 1997.