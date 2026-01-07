Archbold Resident Pleads Guilty In Fulton County Sex-Abuse Case

WAUSEON — An Archbold man has entered guilty pleas in Fulton County Common Pleas Court in connection with a sexual abuse and assault case. Rafael Vasquez II, 27, pleaded guilty to four charges, including two counts amended from rape.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; attempted strangulation, a third-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered, and sentencing will be scheduled for a later date.

Vasquez was being held Monday at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, where he has been incarcerated since Oct. 21, according to jail records. The amended counts were changed from rape to first-degree felonies with sexually violent predator specifications.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Vasquez in December on allegations tied to incidents reported in August, September and October.