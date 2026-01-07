Edon Man Arrested For December Pursuit That Injured Deputy

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

An Edon man has been arrested and formally charged following a December incident that allegedly involved a high-speed pursuit and the striking of a Williams County sheriff’s deputy with a vehicle.

Zachary McCague, 33, of Edon, was arrested Tuesday and appeared in Bryan Municipal Court on January 6, where he was arraigned on a felonious assault charge.

Court records indicate McCague appeared without counsel and requested appointed representation. The case has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or surety, with no ten percent option allowed.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on December 6, when deputies with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic dispute in the Village of Edon shortly after 7 p.m.

Authorities say McCague left the scene before law enforcement arrived, driving a black Dodge Journey.

A deputy soon located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but McCague allegedly failed to comply, leading officers on a pursuit through the village. During the chase, McCague is accused of striking a marked sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were able to box in the vehicle and bring it to a stop.As officers ordered McCague out of the vehicle, he allegedly used the car to strike a deputy before continuing to flee the area.

McCague’s vehicle was later found abandoned behind the Marathon gas station in Edon.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search, including the Edon Police Department, Montpelier Police Department, Auburn Indiana Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, but McCague was not located at that time. A warrant was later issued for his arrest.

In addition to the felonious assault charge, McCague is also facing charges of fleeing and eluding and vandalism related to the incident. A future court date has not yet been announced.