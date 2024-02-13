Close Menu
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The Village Reporter
Archbold Rotarians Hear About Fundraising Efforts By F&M State Bank

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FOOD FOR THE HUNGRY … Maureen Dominique Bernath (right), community relations manager for the Farmers and Merchants State Bank, told Archbold Rotarians about the NBC 24 Souper Bowl of Caring program that the bank is supporting this year as the financial institution sponsor. The program is held annually concurrent with the Super Bowl to raise financial and non-perishable food donations to benefit the Toledo/Northwest Ohio Food Bank. Barb Britenriker (left) arranged the program.

The Farmers and Merchants State Bank this year became the financial institution sponsor of a Northwest Ohio fundraiser that benefits children and families suffering from food insecurity.

Maureen (Mo) Bernath, community relations manager for the Farmers and Merchants State Bank, explained that the NBC 24 Souper Bowl of Caring piggybacks on the hype associated with football’s Super Bowl to raise money and non-perishable food donations to help non-profits in an eight county Northwest Ohio area.

Specifically, F&M branches have been accepting cash donations and food items that are then used to support two programs: one is called “Connecting Kids with Meals” and the other is the Toledo/Northwest Ohio Food Bank that many local food pantries (including Archbold FISH) use to keep their shelves stocked.

The Connecting Kids with Meals program provides weekend meals for kids and other times of the year when schools that provide weekday meals are not open.

Financial donations that are dropped off at area F & M branches are still being collected for the NBC 24 Souper Bowl of Caring even though the actual Super Bowl is over. Non-perishable food donations are accepted through Valentine’s Day.

Bernath explained that financial donations will stay in the communities where the money is raised to help alleviate hunger.

 

