Archbold Rotarians Support New Student Food Initiative

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HELPING FAMILIES … Archbold Rotarians recently learned about Backpack Buddies, a new program at Archbold Elementary School to provide donated, non-perishable food items in the backpacks that kindergarten through fourth graders take home every Friday. Once a month, the packs are filled with personal hygiene items. The program was organized by several Andres O’Neil and Lowe employees, along with the assistance of Archbold Elementary School principal Andrea Thiel. Donations and other support for the program come from the Archbold community. Pictured from left: Tanner Wyse, Archbold Rotarian who arranged the program, Andrea Thiel – AES principal, Toby Walker, Heather Trowbridge, who came up with the idea, and Jill Marihugh.

PRESS RELEASE – Sometimes it just takes a youngster to make adults aware of a community need and push them to do something about it.

That’s exactly how Backpack Buddies came to be at Archbold Elementary School earlier this school year. Heather Trowbridge told Archbold Rotarians that her son told her about a friend whose family was struggling to provide food for her family on the weekends.

After thinking about what he told her, Heather decided to share the story with Archbold Elementary School principal Andrea Thiel.

The two of them met over the summer and agreed it was an issue that should be addressed.

So, from that conversation and conversations with others, a plan was developed to provide elementary school families who could use some assistance with basic food and personal hygiene needs a way to get that help anonymously during the school year.

Non-perishable items that included fruits, vegetables, protein and healthy snacks, along with personal hygiene items are collected from the community.

Volunteers prepare bags with food or hygiene items that then go to the school office to be stuffed in backpacks that the school sends home.

Only the school knows which students get the Backpack Buddies. They only go to families that have requested the extra help.

Heather told Rotarians that every week about 49 backpacks are stuffed with food or hygiene items.

There are no income requirements, such as free and reduced school lunch program participation, for a family to get the help, she explained.

At the start of the school year, all elementary families are told about the program and encouraged to request the assistance if it would be helpful or learn how they can support the program if they are able.

For more information about Backpack Buddies and how to help, visit the organization’s Facebook page: Archbold Backpack Buddies.

Backpack Buddies also has collection bins for food and hygiene items at Archbold area places such as Pennycrest, the F&M Bank main office, the Dough Box Bakery, Dollar General and Super Valu.

They also have a wish list on Amazon where individuals can purchase items that will be directly sent to Backpack Buddies. Cash and checks payable to Backpack Buddies can also be dropped off at the Archbold office of Andres O’Neil and Lowe. Backpack Buddies is a 501(c)(3).