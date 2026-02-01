Black Swamp Arts Center Now Offering Winter Classes

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

EXAMPLES … Shown is an art project available at Black Swamp Arts Center in Archbold, Ohio.

PRESS RELEASE – Black Swamp Arts Center in Archbold is now offering several winter classes through March 2026.

Heart Basket is a small basket you can make just in time for Valentine’s Day! In class, you will learn several basic techniques, twining, over and under weave, and finishing the top of the basket.

Students will be shown how to dye their basket later if so desired. This class uses basic basket weaving techniques. Ages 18 and up. February 5, 6 – 8:30 pm, $60.

Stained Glass Hearts: Local stained glass artist Mike Harmon is back again to share his talent and stained-glass knowledge!

Participants can choose from a variety of basic patterns. Ages 14 and up. $55 per student, February 10, 6–9 p.m.

Open Studio for Grown-ups: Unwind and create at Black Swamp Arts Center! Led by Katy Corkle, this relaxed, hands-on art class, participants can choose their own creative adventure—work with clay, explore painting, or design a fused glass piece.

Whether you’re trying something new or returning to a favorite medium, this experience is all about fun, experimentation, and self-expression.

No experience is necessary—just bring your curiosity. Bring your own spirited beverage if you like, making it the perfect night out with friends, a date, or a little creative time just for you. Ages 18 and up. February 17, 6–8 pm, $40.

1-Day Creativity Club: Students are given the freedom to explore a wide range of mediums through fun projects with professional art educator, Katy Corkle.

Art helps students build, confidence, and problem-solving skills while giving them a healthy outlet for self-expression.

It also supports focus, emotional well-being, and collaboration, making it a valuable part of their overall learning experience. Grades 2–6, $20 per student, February 14, 9–11 am and March 14, 9–11 am.

Clayworks Kids is all about the squishing, shaping, and creating with clay! Young artists get hands-on with fun projects while learning simple techniques to bring their wildest ideas to life.

It’s good-messy, creative, and totally kid-approved. For March, clay landscapes! $20 per student, Grades 1–5, March 7, 10am–11:30am

Tension Tray: Weaving a tension tray involves creating a simple hoop with flexible rods (like willow), then weaving other sticks (stakes/weavers) over and under the hoop and each other, alternating directions to create a tight, self-supporting grid, held together by tension, not glue or nails, forming a functional serving or decorative dish. Ages 12 and up. $60 per student. March 19, 6–8:30 pm.