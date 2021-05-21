Archbold Rotary Awards Two Service Scholarships

Archbold High School seniors Mason Conway and Kiera Gensler each received $500 college scholarships from the Archbold Rotary Club for their service activities as members of the school’s Family, Career, Community Leadership of America (FCCLA) club.

The scholarships were presented at the FCCLA’s annual year-end breakfast, which is prepared by Rotary Club members. Both recipients plan to attend Ohio State University in the fall.

This year, the Rotary Club has presented a total of $8,250 in college scholarships to Archbold seniors and one Archbold area resident attending Northwest State Community College.

From left: Mason Conway, Kiera Gensler and Dale Kern, who chairs Rotary’s scholarship committee.