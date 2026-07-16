Archbold Rotary Donates $5,000 To Support AFD’s 150th Anniversary Drone Show

Archbold Rotary President Tod Hug (right) presents Archbold Fire Chief Kyle Brodbeck a $5,000 donation to help sponsor the fire department’s Open Sky Drone Show, part of the AFD 150th anniversary community celebration set for Saturday, August 8.

The Archbold Rotary Club recently presented a $5,000 check to help support the Archbold Fire Department’s Open Sky Drone Show, which will culminate a day-long community celebration of the department’s 150th anniversary on Saturday, August 8.

The celebration starts at 10 a.m. with a parade beginning at Archbold High School on Lafayette Street, following South Defiance Street north to the fire station on Mechanic Street. The fire department will hold an open house at the station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 4 p.m., the celebration moves to Woodland Park for a variety of kids’ activities, a dunk tank, corn hole, a mobile ax trailer, food vendors and a beer tent.

A free community concert gets underway at 5 p.m. in the park with performances by Garrett Grime and the band Distant Cousinz, with A Girl Named Tom as the featured act. The Saturday celebration concludes at 10 p.m. with the Open Sky Drone Show.

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