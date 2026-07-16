Rev. Dr. Kenneth P. Ladd (1938 – 2026)

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(Founder Of The Magic Corner In Wauseon)

Rev. Dr. Kenneth Paul Ladd crossed into eternity and met his Lord and Savior on July 13, 2026.

Kenneth was born August 3, 1938, at 10 p.m. to Lawrence and Velma (Mae) Ladd in the living room of their family home in Delphos, Ohio.

He was a graduate of Delphos High School, Class of 1956. Kenneth continued his education at Huntington University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in Sociology.

He further pursued his call to ministry at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, earning a Bachelor of Divinity and a Master of Theology. He later earned a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the University of Beverly Hills.

Kenneth married Kay (Saunders), his beloved wife of 61 years, on July 15, 1961. A devoted pastor, counselor, educator and entertainer, Kenneth lived a life marked by faith, service and creativity.

As an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church, he faithfully served congregations across Ohio for decades, offering spiritual guidance, compassionate care and steady leadership.

His ministry also extended into chaplaincy, counseling and working with youth, reflecting a lifelong commitment to helping others grow in faith and purpose.

Kenneth was the founder and resident magician of The Magic Corner and Birch Theater in downtown Wauseon, where he created a welcoming space for families and community events.

Through his program, “Magic With A Message,” he used illusion to teach important life lessons, including decision-making, self-worth and drug prevention for young people.

His contributions to the art of magic were extensive. He earned a Doctor of Magic Diploma from the Magic Academy of the International Magicians Society and held memberships in numerous prestigious organizations, including the Fellowship of Christian Magicians, the Society of American Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians. He was also honored with distinctions such as the Order of Merlin and the Order of Merlin Shield.

Kenneth’s passion for sharing his craft extended to education; through his School of Magic, he mentored aspiring performers, teaching both technical skill and discipline. He also curated the Vanishing Magic Museum, preserving the history and wonder of magic for future generations.

Whether preaching from the pulpit or performing on stage, Kenneth had a unique gift for connecting with people. His warmth, humor and genuine care left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He will be remembered as a man who brought joy, insight and inspiration — often all at once. His life was a testament to faith in action and joy in service, and his legacy will live on in the lives he touched.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Kevin (Meleah) Ladd of South Bend, Indiana; Kim (Javier) Lerma of Wauseon; and Karin Ladd of Archbold; his sister, June Dunlap of Delphos; his brother, Dale Ladd of Wharton; nine grandchildren, Kelsey (Luke) Short, Ashley (Zach) Franz, Arryngton (David) Norton, Alasdair and Aurelia Ladd, Carlos Quintanilla, Adam and Lucas Lerma, and Levi (Ashley) Lerma; and six great-grandchildren, Aiden, Carter and Emma Franz; Grayson and Alan Short; and Evanna Norton, along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ted and Art; his wife, Kay; and their daughter, Kristine.

The family will receive guests on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 3-8 p.m. at The Magic Corner (The Birch Theater), 113 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. As a member of numerous magic organizations, Kenneth has requested a Broken Wand Ceremony take place beginning at 7:30 p.m. His funeral service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Archbold United Methodist Church, 401 Ditto Street, Archbold, Ohio, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastors Mary Kay, Scot Ocke, Marla Brown and Rae Lynn Schleif will officiate. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery, with a fellowship luncheon afterward at the church.

Clergymen should wear black robes and white stoles to the funeral service. Flowers may be delivered to the theater on Friday, between 1-3 p.m.

Donations in Kenneth’s honor may be made to Red Bird Mission www.redbirdky.org/give) or United Theological Seminary www.united.edu/ways-to-give/).

Donation envelopes will be provided at the theater and church. For additional information and to view Kenneth’s online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.