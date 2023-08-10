Herbert Spangler (1938 – 2023)

(Former Life-Long Bryan Resident)

Herbert Duane Spangler, 84 years of Clear Lake, Indiana, and a former life-long resident of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana, after an extended illness.

Duane was born December 12, 1938, in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of the late Herbert Ray and Lura (Sholl) Spangler.

He was a 1956 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Barbara J. Ridenour on April 25, 1959, at Bryan, Ohio. and she survives.

Duane started Spangler Excavating upon his graduation from high school which he continued to operate for the next 23 years.

He then founded Tru-Fast Corporation in the basement of his house in 1981, which he operated until he sold the business in 2005.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Bryan, Ohio, where he served as a Lay Leader. Duane was a former race-car driver, driving at Bryan, Angola, Avilla and Eldora retiring in 1976, when his children became involved in athletics.

Duane enjoyed farming, mowing the yard, taking walks and tinkering in the garage as well as playing the violin. He treasured the time he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Barbara of Clear Lake; three daughters, Holly (Joe) Kolodka, of Medina, Ohio, Penny (Paul) Stoll of Edon, Ohio, Heidi (Doug) Schimmoeller of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Mason) Weatherby, Kaitlin (Nate) Jordan, Nicole Kolodka, Sydney (J.D.) Sprague, Dr. Tyler (Dr. Daniele) Schimmoeller MD, Hannah (Alek) Schimmoeller-Smith, Austin Schimmoeller; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Jordan and Camden Sprague with another great-grandson on the way. Brother, Jerry Spangler of Bryan, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lindell Campbell.

Visitation for Duane Spangler will be held Friday, August 18, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Duane will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Steve Rath and Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. The family will also receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, (www.parkinson.org) Parkview Hospice, 1900 Carew Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46805, or the Duane and Barbara Spangler Family Community Fund at the Bryan Area Foundation, P.O. Box 651. Bryan, Ohio 43506

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com