Archbold Rotary Sponsors Year-End FCCLA Breakfast

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERSERVICE SCHOLARSHIPS … The Archbold Rotary Club presented $500 service scholarships to Archbold seniors Mason Miller and Ella Throne for their long-term commitment to community service at the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) year-end breakfast on May 14. Rotary, an international service organization, has supported Archbold’s FCCLA chapter and some of their service projects for a number of years. Pictured with Mason and Ella are a number of Rotarians who attended the breakfast. From left: Karla Ball, Dale Kern, Keith Lehman, Bob Aschliman, Marc Fruth, Drew Cleaver, Jay Selgo, Jim Wyse, Royal Short, Barb Britenriker, Eddie Partin and Brad Grime.