ARCHBOLD SCHOOL BOARD: Five-Year Projection Presented To Board; Emergency Watch Expected

DOWN THIS ROAD BEFORE … District Treasurer/CEO Christine Ziegler presented the five-year projection noting “We can expect to be under emergency watch from the Department of Education as a result of my new forecast.” (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

The November 21, 2022 regular meeting of the Archbold Board of Education began with the board entering into executive session to discuss the employment, compensation, promotion or demotion of public employees with no action taken.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Christine Ziegler then presented her Five-Year Projection to the board highlighting a decrease in revenue due to multiple factors, including reduced funding under the Fair School Funding Act.