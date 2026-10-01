German Lutheran Heritage Invites Public To Free Oct. 11 Meeting Near Archbold

The fall meeting of the German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 2 pm.

Please join us at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio on St Rt 66. Our presenter of the day will be Ron Budde of Deshler, Ohio. Ron’s topic will be presidential visits to Henry County. Much of his presentation will be focused on Deshler.

Guests and visitors are always welcome. The meeting is free and open to the public. German coffee cake and drinks will be served. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio.