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Bryan Kiwanis Honors Four Members With 130 Combined Years Of Service

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Dr. Shay Pursel, Lee Zigler, Dick Bruce and Mike Tusko with Legion of Honor certificates
LEGION OF HONOR… At the weekly meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan of 9/30/26, four Kiwanians were awarded the Legion of Honor Award. This award recognizes members for service to the organization ranging from 20 to 45 years. They are pictured L to R: Dr. Shay Pursel (20 years), Lee Zigler (30 years), Dick Bruce (45 years) and Mike Tusko (35 years). (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

 

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