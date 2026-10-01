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Dr. Shay Pursel Named Bryan Kiwanian Of The Year After State-Record Membership Drive

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Kiwanis Club of Bryan President David Schumm and Kiwanian of the Year Dr. Shay Pursel
KIWANIAN OF THE YEAR… The Kiwanis Club of Bryan’s Kiwanian of the Year Award was announced at the weekly meeting of 9/30/26. She is Dr. Shay Pursel who was recognized for all of her efforts on our behalf this past year. Chief among her achievements was chairing the Membership Committee that produced a state-wide record of 17 new members for our club. Pictured L to R: President David Schumm and Dr. Shay Pursel. (PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

 

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