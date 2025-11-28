Area Clerks Of Court Attend Ohio Senate Session

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

COLUMBUS VISIT … Tracy Zuver, Fulton County Clerk of Courts, and Nicholas Lanzer, Williams County Clerk of Courts, along with other Clerks of Courts attended the Ohio Senate Session on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, and were welcomed to the chamber by Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon. The clerks met with President McColley to advocate for legislation that would address the rising costs for business operations in their respective counties. Pictured from left to right are, Nicholas Lanzer, Williams County Clerk of Courts; Doug Cubberly, Wood County Clerk of Courts; Tracy Zuver, Fulton County Clerk of Courts; Stephanie Hicks, Seneca County Clerk of Courts; Ohio Senate President Rob McColley; Jennifer Johnson, Guernsey County Clerk of Courts; Cindy Mollenkopf, Van Wert County Clerk of Courts; Natalie Fraver, Delaware County Clerk of Courts.