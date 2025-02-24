Area Resident Doris Yagel Retires From Manta Ray

PRESS RELEASE – It is with mixed feelings that we announce the retirement of our beloved and much appreciated Doris Yagel.

It is difficult if not impossible to sum up Doris’ achievements of the last 42 years of dedicated service. Doris was among the first few Individuals hired at Manta Ray and started in 1983. Doris moved with the company from Montpelier to West Unity in 1984 and continued working here until 2025.

Doris will always be remembered as the hardworking, committed, and friendly person. Doris is a true example to look for and follow.

As sad as we are to see her go we wish her the best with her retirement as she plans to spend time with her husband and grandchildren.

Doris Yagel was born in Lima, Ohio, but she was raised in Williams County her entire life. She graduated from Stryker High School in 1978. Doris has been married for 42 years and has one child and two grandchildren.

After graduating, she started working at the Lauber Factory in Archbold. However, after a month, she realized it wasn’t the right fit for her and subsequently began working at Manta Ray.

Manta Ray is an injection molding factory, where Doris worked as a machine operator. Inspired by her brother, who also worked in injection molding, she chose to follow in his footsteps.