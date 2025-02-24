Krill Funeral Service Honored For Its 150th Anniversary

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FAMILY OWNED BUSINESS … Rep. Jim Hoops stopped at Krill Funeral Service in Bryan to present owner, Gary Burr, with a Resolution form the Ohio House of Representatives honoring Krill Funeral Service on its 150th anniversary. Krill Funeral Service was founded in 1875 by Henry Krill in Edgerton. The Krill family ran the funeral home through 4 generations adding locations in Edon and Bryan. Gary & Amie Burr bought the company in 2021 and continue to serve families in Williams County and the surrounding area as a family-owned business.