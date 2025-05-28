Fulton County’s “We Run As One” Focuses On Youth Mental Health

PRESS RELEASE – Get ready for an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and community spirit! The Youth Advisory Council (YAC), a passionate group of local high school students dedicated to making a difference, is thrilled to announce its upcoming “We Run As One” event.

This vibrant color run and community gathering will take place at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on June 8th starting at 2 pm.

“We Run As One” offers something for everyone. Participants can choose to take on the timed 5K race or enjoy a family-friendly, untimed 1-mile walk/run open to individuals ages 5 and up.

But the fun doesn’t stop there! If running isn’t your thing, all community members are still invited to join the party with FREE family-friendly games and activities, as well as engaging community resource tables.

The heart of “We Run As One” lies in its mission: to foster connection between young people and caring adults, raise awareness about the importance of youth mental health, and combat isolation.

YAC wants to raise awareness that mental health is a BIG DEAL for young people today, and they want everyone to know they’re not alone and that help is out there!

By sharing support, resources, and building strong community ties, the YAC aims to boost mental health for all youth in Fulton County.

Interested participants can find more race information and/or register online today by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Wauseon/WeRunAsOne. Register by May 21 to receive a FREE We Run As One t-shirt.

Find additional details about the event, the race course map, health and safety information on the color powder, and the inspiring work of the Youth Advisory Council at http://www.HC3Partnership.org/Youth/Fun-Run.

Join the Youth Advisory Council for a day of vibrant fun, meaningful connections, and community support at the “We Run As One” event. Let’s come together to raise awareness and build a healthier, more connected Fulton County for our youth!

For more information about the “We Run As One” event or the YAC youth-led prevention program, please contact Robin Willson at 419 337 0915 or by email at HC3Partnership@gmail.com.

Know a student entering 9th-12th grade in the upcoming 2025-26 year? YAC is recruiting for additional members. We invite them to learn more about our group and access our membership application at www.FultonCountyYAC.com.