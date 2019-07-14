Arlene Miller (1939-2019)

Arlene F. Miller, age 79 years, of Wauseon, passed away Friday morning, July 12, 2019, at the CHP Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice. She was born August 11, 1939, at Columbia Station, OH, the daughter of Emanuel and Treva (Yoder) Miller, and married Jesse Miller on June 1, 1958.

A resident of the Wauseon area many years, she was a diligent home maker for most of her life. She spent a large part of her life raising seven children and teaching them many things to be successful in life. She did have the opportunity to work outside the home at Das Essen Haus and by being an adult care giver to friends in the community. She enjoyed many church activities at North Clinton through the years including quilting, making noodles and various volunteering opportunities. She loved crocheting and sitting at the Pettisville booth at the Fulton County Fair with her husband. She was a member of North Clinton Church at Wauseon.

She is survived by seven children, Jody (Cathy Deardorf) Miller of Brownsburg, IN, Keith Miller, Jolinda Miller, Lamar (Charlene Rupp) Miller of Wauseon, Reginald Miller of Montpelier, Brett Miller of Wauseon, and Kirtina (Scott) Hile of Mt. Gilead; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister Ella (Jerry) Wolfe of Clarksville, TN; one brother-in-law David Gingerich and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Eugene Miller, Richard Miller, and Harry Miller; three sisters, Betty Cosgray, Ruth Gingerich, Shirley Spillman; two great-grandsons Bowen and River, and a son-in-law, Edwin Miller.

Friends may call at North Clinton Church on Sunday, July 21, from 2-3 PM with a memorial service following at 3PM with Pastors Brad Faler and Glenn Coblentz officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the family to cover funeral costs or Defiance In-Patient Hospice.

