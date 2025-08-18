Armed Robbery Suspect Apprehended After Multi-Agency Pursuit In Fulton County

A high-speed pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest of an armed robbery suspect in Fulton County early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 7:20 a.m. on August 18, 2025, when Lucas County dispatch notified Fulton County authorities of a possible armed robbery suspect traveling in a stolen vehicle. The suspect was believed to be heading into Fulton County via Airport Highway.

Fulton County Dispatch confirmed that the suspect had entered the county at approximately 7:12 a.m., prompting road patrol units to mobilize. A deputy soon located the suspect’s vehicle near County Road 11 and US 20A and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver, however, failed to comply, leading to a pursuit westbound on US 20A. During the chase, additional law enforcement agencies joined in, successfully deploying three sets of road spikes.

The pursuit continued onto County Road G, west of County Road 24, where the suspect left the roadway and fled into a wooded area with deputies in close pursuit. The suspect was apprehended without further incident.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the suspect to Fulton County Health Center for a medical evaluation prior to incarceration at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The case will be reviewed by the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges.

The suspect has been identified as Robert Thomas Fisher Jr., age 26, of Toledo.

Assisting in the incident were officers from the Wauseon Police Department, Archbold Police Department, Swanton Police Department, Fayette Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Archbold Fire and EMS.