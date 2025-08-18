Bryan Woman Sentenced In Henry County Animal Cruelty Case

A Bryan woman has been sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court following her conviction on multiple animal cruelty charges stemming from her involvement with an animal rescue operation.

Alexandria Rigg, 23, entered a guilty plea to five counts of cruelty to companion animals, each classified as a fifth-degree felony. The court ordered Rigg to serve 10 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and placed her on community control for two years.

As part of her sentence, she must undergo any counseling or treatment deemed necessary by her supervising officer and is required to pay $18,682.62 in restitution to the Henry County Dog Warden, in addition to covering court costs.

Should Rigg violate the terms of her community control, she faces the possibility of a 10-month prison term for each count, with sentences to be served consecutively.

The case details reveal that between October 17 and December 10, Rigg—acting as an owner, manager, employee, or caretaker at a dog kennel—failed to provide necessary food and water to animals under her care, resulting in conditions that could have led to death or unnecessary suffering.

During this period, she also inflicted various forms of cruelty, including torture, torment, mutilation, and, in some instances, the needless killing of companion animals.

A press release from Henry County Dog Warden Kathryn Barndt states that 28 animals were seized during a December investigation into Rigg’s activities. All dogs involved were subsequently forfeited to the county dog warden.